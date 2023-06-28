Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. 205,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,562,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Borr Drilling from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.