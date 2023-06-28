Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.66. 205,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,562,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.