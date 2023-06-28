EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 4.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 96,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,068,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
EHang Trading Up 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.56.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
