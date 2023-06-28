Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Up 4.4%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 185,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,135,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.