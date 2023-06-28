Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 4.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.81. 8,166,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 77,047,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 321,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $327,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after buying an additional 556,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 858.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

