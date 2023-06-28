Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 5.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 261,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,899,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

