Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.57. 51,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 885,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

