Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 1,810,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.