IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Up 7.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 43,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 90,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $648.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

