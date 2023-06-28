Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cano Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,694 shares of company stock worth $1,100,288 over the last three months. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

