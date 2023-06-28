Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.01 and a 200 day moving average of $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.