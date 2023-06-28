Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Up 4.9%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.78. 396,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,834,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.