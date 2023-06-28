ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,025,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,626,777 shares.The stock last traded at $24.31 and had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,100 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

