Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.33. 839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

