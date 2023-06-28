Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 4.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. 6,997,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,366,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

