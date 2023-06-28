Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.78. 16,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 208,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

