Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 3.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 330,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,729,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BYND shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

