Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.53. 24,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 178,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

