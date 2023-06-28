P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading 5.1% Higher

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 29,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 454,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at P3 Health Partners
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
