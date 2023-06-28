Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 209,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 548,745 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $584.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

