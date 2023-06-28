iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 222,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 567,709 shares.The stock last traded at $36.30 and had previously closed at $35.83.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,732,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 701,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 350,556 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

