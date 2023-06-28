John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 119,634 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.24.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
