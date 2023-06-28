John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 119,634 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.24.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

