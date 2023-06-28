Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 108,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 250,794 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $29.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

