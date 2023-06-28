InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 160,680 shares.The stock last traded at $67.98 and had previously closed at $67.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 716,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 502,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

