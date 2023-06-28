MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 88,940 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

