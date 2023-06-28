Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 162,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 330,472 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Exscientia by 110.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

