WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Gap Down to $59.52

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.52, but opened at $58.29. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $58.38, with a volume of 25,851 shares.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

