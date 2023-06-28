Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 546,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 375,175 shares.The stock last traded at $42.97 and had previously closed at $47.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,361,730 shares of company stock worth $120,059,612. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

