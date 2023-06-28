Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.07. Noah shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 3,174 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Noah Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah Announces Dividend

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,703 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Noah by 1.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

