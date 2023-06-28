Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 10,438 shares.The stock last traded at $35.01 and had previously closed at $35.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AC shares. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $770.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 99.05%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

