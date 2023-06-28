WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Gap Down to $50.12

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.12, but opened at $49.06. WisdomTree International Equity Fund shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $575.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 174,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 45,847 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

