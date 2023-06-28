WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 166,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 335,172 shares.The stock last traded at $38.35 and had previously closed at $38.85.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $674,788,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

