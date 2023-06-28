World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $131.37

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.37, but opened at $128.63. World Acceptance shares last traded at $128.63, with a volume of 1,215 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The stock has a market cap of $828.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $1,051,199. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

