Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 288,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 556,989 shares.The stock last traded at $91.14 and had previously closed at $91.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

