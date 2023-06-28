Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.40. Cricut shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 84,161 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.