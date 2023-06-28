Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.34. Valneva shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3,752 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

