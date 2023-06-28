WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Gap Down to $81.14

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $78.82. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 1,227 shares.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are going to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

