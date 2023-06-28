ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.81. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 5,302 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -1.08.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $3,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.