ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.81. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 5,302 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -1.08.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
