Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.66. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 93,198 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $23,645,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,984,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,778,000 after acquiring an additional 758,620 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

