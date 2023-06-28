Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.34. Nayax shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $11,667,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

