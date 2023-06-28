Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.