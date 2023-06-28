Gradient Investments LLC Invests $514,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

