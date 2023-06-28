Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 607 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

