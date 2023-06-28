Gradient Investments LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 364,102 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

