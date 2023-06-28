Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.82.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

