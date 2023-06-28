Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 185,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.70 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

