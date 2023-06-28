Claro Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

