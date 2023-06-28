Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ELV opened at $444.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

