Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.08 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

