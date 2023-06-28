Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $242,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 42,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 348,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

