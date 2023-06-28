Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

